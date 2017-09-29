New Restaurants To Open Next Week At OWA

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — It opened the rides back in July but now OWA dining venues are ready for their grand openings.

The owner of the “Groovy Goat” at OWA says it’s a unique dining experience for park-goers because almost all of its food is made from scratch in its kitchen.

The restaurant has been in the works for about two months and is set to open next Friday the 6th.

Its 90 employees got to taste the American cuisine Friday night in its sports-bar atmosphere. The space is equipped with multiple TV’s on every wall and will eventually have an arcade.

The restaurant’s owner says he’s excited to be a part of this new development in Foley. “We believe in the vision of OWA. There’s other restaurants and entertainment coming as well and a haunted house coming soon. So there’s other activities coming soon so we’re real excited about being here,” said Andrew Gross.

Another food joint is opening its doors at OWA next week.

“Wahlburgers” will open on the 4th which is next Wednesday.

The theme park’s haunted house is also set to open to the public on Friday, October 6th.