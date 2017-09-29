Man Arrested in 1980 Killing of Pregnant Woman

Associated Press Published:
"Special Bulletin" posters are seen as Los Angeles County Sheriff Jim McDonnell discusses the arrest of a man on suspicion of killing a pregnant woman whose nude body was found on a beach in 1980, at a news conference in downtown Los Angeles Friday, Sept. 29, 2017. McDonnell said detectives arrested 65-year-old Robert Yniguez outside of his home in the San Pedro area of Los Angeles Thursday. He is suspected of killing 20-year-old Teresa Boudreaux, seen at left, whose body was found on the shoreline of Malaga Cove Beach in Palos Verdes Estates in March, 1980. Sheriff's officials say Yniguez's DNA was linked to evidence that had been collected at the crime scene. (AP Photo/Michael Balsamo)

LOS ANGELES (AP)  — The Los Angeles County sheriff has identified a man who was arrested on suspicion of killing a pregnant woman whose nude body was found on a beach in 1980.

Sheriff Jim McDonnell says detectives arrested 65-year-old Robert Yniguez on Thursday outside his home in San Pedro.

Yniguez is suspected of killing 20-year-old Teresa Broudreaux, who was found at Malaga Cove Beach in Palos Verdes Estates.

Sheriff’s officials say Yniguez’s DNA was linked in 2013 to evidence that had been collected at the crime scene. No other details were provided.

After years of additional interviews and a review of Yniguez’s criminal record, detectives said they believed they could prove their case.

Broudreaux’s husband Ronnie Fematt said he never gave up hope that investigators would find the killer.

Yniguez was being held on $1 million bail. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney who could comment.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s