LIVE Traffic Blog

5:55 A.M.-If you’re planning on getting on the roadways of in the next few minutes; our update on traffic reveals things are looking good on the Bayway and Causeway right now. Both directions moving along nicely. No accidents or major delays right now through the Mobile area, Mobile Police and Alabama Highway Patrol reporting no accidents. I-10 to I-65 looks good. No problems through Baldwin County but on the Panhandle an earlier accident still being worked by Florida Highway Patrol at the intersection of North 70th Avenue and West Jackson Street. That accident did involve injuries.

5:35 A.M.-Looking at our early Friday morning commute, if you need to get out on the Bayway or Causeway or the roads of Mobile we are off to a good start. We’re accident and delay free both directions of the Bayway and Causeway. Through both tunnels looking good. No accidents according to Mobile Police or Alabama Highway Patrol. Looks like they’ve cleared up that overnight construction on I-65 Southbound south of Saraland so no delay there. And Florida Highway Patrol still on the scene of an accident that involved injuries and North 70th Avenue and West Jackson Street.

5:06 A.M.-Taking a look at our early Friday morning commute; we’re moving along well on the Bayway and Causeway to start off today no problems through either of the tunnels and we’re looking good through Mobile. That overnight construction right now is happening in the southbound lanes of I-65 from exit 13 down, but doesn’t seem to affect too many people there so far. We do have an accident in Pensacola right now it involves injuries at North 70th Avenue and West Jackson Street (near the Myrtle Grove area). Avoid that intersection as emergency vehicles are there.

