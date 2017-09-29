List of Local Halloween Events

(WKRG) — If you’re looking for something fun and festive to do this Fall/Halloween season, here’s a list of some of the events running throughout the season in our area.

From corn mazes, pumpkin patches, haunted tours, and haunted houses, there’s sure to be something everyone to enjoy.

MOBILE COUNTY

Thriller Nights of Lights at Hank Aaron Stadium — https://www.thrillernightsoflights.com/

Returning this fall season in Mobile, Alabama! Thriller Nights of Lights is a family-friendly drive-thru light show synchronized to music playing through your car radio. Displays of giant spiders, spooky eyes, friendly ghosts, and tumbling scarecrows are just a few of the displays to see dancing to a fun variety of music. Sept. 29- Oct. 31. 7pm-10pm. $6 per person, 3 and under free.

House of Horrors — https://www.eventbrite.com/e/house-of-horrors-tickets-38053605358

Runs from Oct. 20- Oct. 31 from 6p-12am. $15 donation at the door or purchase advance tickets for discounted rate.

Haunted Mobile with Gulf Coast Ducks — https://www.facebook.com/events/475821542775277/?active_tab=about

For centuries Mobile has been home to pirates, vagabonds, miscreants, soldiers, and ladies of the night. While their bodies may be gone their souls remain. Embark on a spine-tingling tour of Mobile and the Mobile River as we search along our haunted city streets for these forgotten souls who linger somewhere between today and the afterlife. While this tour is quite creepy this is a family attraction! Runs Sept. 29th- Oct.31st. $29 for adults, $16 for kids, 2 and under free.

BALDWIN COUNTY

Nightmare Chambers — http://nightmarechambers.net/

Runs Sept. 29- Oct 31st. Tickets are $20 per person. Not recommended for children under 12.

The Park After Dark At OWA — http://visitowa.com/explore/events/park-after-dark-2017/

TRICK-OR-TREAT: The Park at OWA is bound to be your kids’ new favorite place to trick-or-treat! Every Friday and Saturday in October, join us in the amusement park for fun and safe trick-or-treating. SPOOKY SPELL SEARCH: Help break the Halloween curse! Search and find various locations and characters throughout the amusement park. There will be a starting location at the park’s entrance where each participant will receive a punch card with location clues. Throughout your quest, you may encounter a wicked Witch’s Workshop, Dr. Frankenstein and his monster, or even sharp-toothed vampire! Runs from Oct. 6- Oct 31. Both activities will be held every Friday and Saturday and require admission into OWA’s amusement park from 6-8 pm (with the exception of Saturday, Oct. 7).

Pumpkin Patch Express at Wales West RV Resort — https://www.waleswest.com/

The Pumpkin Patch Express is thrilling, fun and scary! Ride an authentic steam train to the haunted barn maze and pumpkin patch with kid-friendly day trains and scary night trains! Receive a FREE Pumpkin (with paid admission)! Refreshments, Mini-Train Rides, Crafts, Hay Rides, & More! Plus, enjoy the Petting Zoo, Pony Rides, Pumpkin Cannon, and Café (for a small fee)! Runs Sept 29- Oct 31. Tickets are $15 per person, 2 and under free.

Magnolia Corn Maze — http://magnoliacornmaze.net/

Come join us for some A-Maze-ing fun this fall. Magnolia Corn Maze has many activities that the entire family will enjoy! 2 Challenging Corn Mazes, Hayrides and cow train, petting zoo, pony rides, zombie paintball, and much more. Runs Sept. 30 – Oct. 31st. See the website for ticket prices.

Forty South Fall Festival & Pumpkin Patch — https://www.facebook.com/fortysouthfarms/

What is a fall festival without having a hayride? The hayride will be running all day at selected times. They are asking a small fee of $1 per person to ride. Be prepared to spend the day as there will be plenty of activities and games happening. They are asking a small fee of $1.00 per game and will include witches hat ring toss, fishing game, nerf gun shooting gallery, ball drop, hoops basketball and bounce houses! Prizes and candy will be received for playing games! Admission price – $5 per person (plus tax) Event Dates – October 14th & 15th, 21st and 22nd, 28th and 29th Event times – 10.00am until 5pm each day

ESCAMBIA COUNTY

Creepy Hollow Woods — https://www.facebook.com/CreepyHollowWoodsFL/

Runs the Sept 29- Oct 31. Normal Experience: $15 (bring canned food item and receive $5 discount)Insanity Experience (18+ ID Required): $20

Whispering Pines Haunted Hayride — http://www.floridachristmastree.com/halloween-activities/

Halloween activities are open on October 7th, 13th, 14th, 15th, 20th, 21st, 22nd, 27th, 28th and 29th.Have some spooky fun with our following Halloween activities: Haunted Hayride, Zombie Bus Paintball Shoot, Bonfire, Live Music, Consessions

Downtown Pensacola Haunted Tours — http://historicpensacola.org/plan-your-visit/tours-exhibits/

The 27th Annual Haunted House Walking and Trolley Tours are here! Tickets are on sale now. Tours are October 21, 27, and 28 departing from Voices of Pensacola, 117 E. Government St. None of the tours go into any of the buildings as they are private residences or offices. Tours last about an hour and 15 minutes and go on rain-or-shine with no refunds.

This list will be udpated as we find more fun events for you to attend.