Legacy of Playboy Founder Debated

Associated Press Published:
Hugh Hefner
In this Nov. 15, 2007 photo, Hugh Hefner smiles while signing copies of the Playboy calendar and Playboy Cover To Cover: The 50's DVD box set in Los Angeles. Playboy will no longer publish photos of nude women as part of a redesign of the decades-old magazine, according to a news report Monday, Oct. 12, 2015. Executives for the magazine company told The New York Times that the change will take place in March 2016. Playboy editor Cory Jones contacted founder and current editor in chief Hugh Hefner recently about dropping nude photos from the print edition and he agreed, the Times reported. (Ian West/PA via AP) UNITED KINGDOM OUT NO SALES NO ARCHIVE

NEW YORK (AP) – Hugh Hefner’s legacy for women is already the subject of intense debate, a little more than a day after the Playboy founder died at age 91. Was he an oppressor, a liberator, a feminist, an exploiter, or something else?

On one side are those who see Hefner’s dressing women in bunny costumes with cottontails on their rears, or displaying them nude in his magazine with a staple in their navels, as simple subjugation of females, no matter how slick and smooth the packaging.

Others feel the Playboy founder was actually at the forefront of the sexual revolution, not only bringing sexuality into the mainstream but advancing the cause of feminism with his stand on social issues, especially abortion rights.

