Family of young girl battling cancer holding a fundraiser in Mobile Saturday

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) — The family of Aubreigh Nicholas is holding a fundraiser Saturday to raise money for her treatment. Aubreigh is the 10-year-old girl battling a rare form of brain cancer called Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma or DIPG.

Aubreigh’s cousin, Brad Seibert, is holding at the Fairgrounds on Saturday from noon – until 2:00 p.m. Seibert will be selling rib, chicken, and pulled pork plates to help pay for the families medical cost.

News 5 is speaking with Seibert today as they prep for tomorrow’s fundraiser. We will have more details on the fundraiser on News 5 tonight at 6:00 p.m.