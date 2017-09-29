Downtown Mobile Rocks into First Night of 1065

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Downtown Mobile will be filled with music this weekend as 1065 takes over for the third year.

The free music festival was started in 2015 after the collapse of Bayfest and has started to attract quite the following.

Thousands of people filled Dauphin Street for the first night of the festival. Many local acts opened the event including local band Muscadine Bloodline. Blackberry Smoke headlined the first night.

Two additional stages will be opened Saturday and Sunday with multiple acts playing at the same time. Cage the Elephant will be Saturday’s featured performers.

