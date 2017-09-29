Country Singer Meghan Linsey Recieves Death Threats After Kneeling at NFL Game

(The Tennessean) — ‘The Voice’ contestant and country singer Meghan Linsey received death threats for taking a knee after singing the National Anthem at the Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, says The Tennessean

“I’ve been waking up with anxiety a lot and it’s hard to eat food and sleep, but other than that, I’m good,” said Linsey, who was a runner-up on season eight of “The Voice.” “I feel like I did the right thing. I don’t have any regrets,” she told the paper in an interview.

People wished she would get cancer, told her she was un-American and hated the military, which she denied.

“It wasn’t a matter of standing against our flag or our military,” she said. “I was standing up for a cause that I believe in. I think that’s a testament of where we are as a country, that it can be so divisive and so volatile. We’re starting to see that more and more since the election. I just haven’t had it directed at me.”

On the other hand, Linsey said many people have been loving and supportive. She knows other members of the country music community who also share her beliefs and hope they speak up too.

“I know it’s hard and scary, but at the same time there’s a real problem in this country with social injustice and racism,” she said. “I think it’s going to take an army of people that are white and privileged to step up and say, ‘No, this is a real thing’ in order for change to happen.”