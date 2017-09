MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Reports of a woman shot on Palmdale Drive near Cottage Hill and University Blvd. in Mobile.

Mobile Police are on the scene investigating.

The woman was alert and conscious as she was taken to the hospital. No word on her condition.

Witnesses say they heard several shots, at least 6-8 shots, in the area.

A neighbor told News 5 a bullet struck a house.

News 5 has a crew on scene.