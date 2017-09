Mobile, AL (WKRG) – News 5 has learned the identity of a man who was shot Wednesday night on Donald Street in Mobile.

He is 57-year-old Gerard “Santana” Joyner.

In an e-mail sent to News 5, Joyner’s sister says he passed away during surgery Thursday morning.

Mobile Police have arrested 42-year-old Kwazia Thomas in connection with Joyner’s death.

Thomas is charged with murder and is in Mobile Metro Jail awaiting a bond hearing.