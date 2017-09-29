BREAKING: Dog Dies, Bicyclist Lifeflighted After Being Struck by Vehicle on Dauphin Island Parkway

MOBILE COUNTY, AL (WKRG) — A bicyclist has been lifeflighted to a local hospital and a dog has died after being struck by a vehicle Friday morning on Dauphin Island Parkway.

Upon arriving at the scene, the dog was seen pinned underneath a blue sedan that caused the accident. The condition of the bicyclist is unknown at this time.

Witnesses at the scene say the dog was left trapped under the vehicle’s tire for a long time, before it eventually succumbed to its injuries. Video from the scene, which News 5 will not be showing, shows the brown and white dog laying on the ground after the accident.

The image above shows the a blurred-out version of the incident.

More to come on News 5 at Noon.