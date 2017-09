John Sperry, owner of K.C. John’s in Pensacola on Highway 98, has earned the nickname the “Baron of Brisket” after forty years of perfecting his smoked brisket recipe.

And after 15 years in world of competitive barbeque in Kansas City, he’s brought his award-winning recipe to the Gulf Coast.

News 5’s J.B. Biunno stops at K.C. John’s to put this legendary brisket to the test, as part of the Gulf Coast’s Best BBQ competition!

WATCH ABOVE AND VOTE HERE: http://wkrg.com/gulfcoast-best-of-bbq/