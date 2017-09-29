Are Puerto Ricans US Citizens? Nearly Half of America Doesn’t Know

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (WKRG) — With millions of people impacted by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, nearly half of Americans don’t realize that people born on the island are U.S. citizens.

Puerto Rico is a U.S. territory, which means people born there are fellow citizens.

However, only 54 percent of Americans are aware of this, according to a poll from Morning Consult and The New York Times.

The poll was done between Sept. 22-24 — just days after Hurricane Maria made landfall as a Category 4 storm — and included online responses from 2,200 adults.

According to the results, age and education played a significant role in the findings.

Among the highlights of the poll, as reported by The New York Times:

37 percent of people between the ages of 18 and 29 are aware that people born in Puerto Rico are U.S. citizens, compared to 64 percent of those 65 and older

47 percent of Americans without a college degree know, compared to 72 percent of those with a bachelor’s degree

The report says this common misconception is important to note because it can impact public perception of the priority of aid relief.

The poll discovered that 8 in 10 Americans, who know Puerto Ricans are U.S. citizens, support relief efforts. However, among those who do not know, only 4 in 10 support aid.