Are Puerto Ricans US Citizens? Nearly Half of America Doesn’t Know

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (WKRG) — With millions of people impacted by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, nearly half of Americans don’t realize that people born on the island are U.S. citizens.
Puerto Rico is a U.S. territory, which means people born there are fellow citizens.
However, only 54 percent of Americans are aware of this, according to a poll from Morning Consult and The New York Times.
The poll was done between Sept. 22-24 — just days after Hurricane Maria made landfall as a Category 4 storm — and included online responses from 2,200 adults.
According to the results, age and education played a significant role in the findings.
Among the highlights of the poll, as reported by The New York Times:
- 37 percent of people between the ages of 18 and 29 are aware that people born in Puerto Rico are U.S. citizens, compared to 64 percent of those 65 and older
- 47 percent of Americans without a college degree know, compared to 72 percent of those with a bachelor’s degree
The report says this common misconception is important to note because it can impact public perception of the priority of aid relief.
The poll discovered that 8 in 10 Americans, who know Puerto Ricans are U.S. citizens, support relief efforts. However, among those who do not know, only 4 in 10 support aid.