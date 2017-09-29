ALDOT to Perform Construction on the Celeste Road/I-65 Overpass

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) – The Alabama Department of Transportation will perform work on the Celeste Road/I-65 overpass in Saraland beginning Sunday, October 1 until Thursday, Oct. 5 between the overnight hours of 7 p.m. and 5 a.m.

This work will involve closing I-65 northbound just before Exit 15 as crews remove the existing bridge structure. Traffic traveling northbound on I-65 will be diverted to the Celeste Road off-ramp, continue across Celeste Road, and return to I-65 via the Celeste Road on-ramp.

Law enforcement, flagmen and additional traffic control devices will be utilized for safety and information purposes. Drivers are encouraged to use safe speeds and extra caution when traveling through the work zone.

This work is part of the Celeste Road/I-65 Bridge Replacement and Interchange Modifications project. The $6.1 million project, awarded to John G. Walton Construction, is scheduled to be completed by summer 2018.