Alabama Family Gets Death Threats Over Graphic Halloween Display

Scottsboro, AL (WAAY/CNN) Some people said its a disgrace.

The family who lives there said they’ve already gotten threats over how they celebrate Halloween.

“Our neighbors are fine with it. The community, some of them have a problem with it. They threatened to burn the house down and we had death threats,” said Austin Lee.

This is the biggest holiday of the year for the Lee family.

“Halloween’s like our Christmas,” said Lee.

Scottsboro Police told WAAY 31 there are no city or state laws that prohibits the Lee family from decorating their home any way they would like.

Eddie Jones of Scottsboro said he understands that’s their 1st amendment right, but he still doesn’t like it.

“I don’t like the baby being in a Halloween part, bloody, knifes, pretended its going to cut it,” said Jones.

People like Crystal Kilcrease are behind the Lee family though.

“I think its great. They get into it. Some people love Christmas. They love Halloween. It’s their property. It’s their choice. I don’t see anything wrong with it,” said Kilcrease.

The Lee family knows someone will try to do something to their decorations this year, so they’re taking precautions.

“We got update security cameras. Our neighbors watch our yard. And it records 24/7 a day,” said Lee.