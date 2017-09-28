WATCH: Houston Texans QB Gives Paycheck to Cafeteria Workers Devastated by Harvey

HOUSTON, TX (WKRG) – Houston Texans quarter back Deshaun Watson surprised cafeteria workers devastated by Hurricane Harvey. Video posted to the Texans Twitter account shows the rookie quarterback donating his first game check to three women who work in the cafeteria of the stadium where the Texans play. The women were hit hard by Harvey’s flooding.

And this isn’t the first time Watson has gone viral for his generosity. His post earlier this year showing the new Jaguar he bought for his mother was retweeted more than 37 thousand times

