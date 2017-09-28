Uber Driver Stabbed in Manhattan Road Rage Incident

WKRG Staff Published:

(WCBS) –An Uber driver was stabbed in broad daylight in Midtown, Manhattan on Thursday.

Police said it appears the driver cut off a van.

According to witnesses, the driver of the van then became aggressive, exited his vehicle and stabbed the Uber driver in the arm.

They said he fled the scene, still holding the weapon.

“He ran away. He stabbed him and ran off on foot. And when he was coming back, he was headed towards us. And I was just scared, like get out the was because everyone was just like trying to record. And he called 911 right away.”

“All I see was just him running out and he had like a whole bunch of blood over his arm.”

The Uber driver was only identified as a 43-year-old man.

He was taken to a hospital in unknown conditions for his injuries.

Police said the suspect drove off in the van.

 

 

 

 

 

