Two Men Say Anti-Choking Device Could Have Saved a Boy’s Life

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Two men flew into Pensacola after hearing about the choking death of four-year-old Audi Anderson.

LifeVac Vice President Tom Foley says the company has tried to sell anti-choking devices to every school in Florida, but none of the schools responded positively.

Foley says if Sherwood Elementary School would have taken a device, Audi Anderson could still be alive.

LifeVac President and Founder Arthur Lih says they flew to Pensacola to provide comfort to the family of Audi Anderson.

Lih says more children could die if schools do not take action.