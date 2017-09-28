Two Men Say Anti-Choking Device Could Have Saved a Boy’s Life

By Published:
A man uses an anti-choking device.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Two men flew into Pensacola after hearing about the choking death of four-year-old Audi Anderson.

LifeVac Vice President Tom Foley says the company has tried to sell anti-choking devices to every school in Florida, but none of the schools responded positively.

Foley says if Sherwood Elementary School would have taken a device, Audi Anderson could still be alive.

LifeVac President and Founder Arthur Lih says they flew to Pensacola to provide comfort to the family of Audi Anderson.

Lih says more children could die if schools do not take action.

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s