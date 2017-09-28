Semmes Residents React to Arrest Roundup in Mobile County

MOBILE COUNTY, Alabama (WKRG) – Semmes residents say they are grateful for the Wednesday’s law enforcement operation in which 30 people were arrested for drug and property crimes.

“I think it’s wonderful, said Ray McInnis. “Any time the sheriff’s department or the police department can take action to help us citizens, it’s always a plus.”

In the past few months people who live in Semmes have seen a drastic increase of property crimes in their community. Investigators have linked those property crimes to drug use. The link is not surprising to residents we spoke with.

“They steal and are buying drugs with it,” said Donny Bryan.

Although most of the crimes seen in the Semmes community have not been violent, residents still have safety concerns. They tell us they’re concerned a minor crime can turn into something more violent.

“Here recently I’ve made sure I’ve got a gun right near me because of all the problems we’re having right here,” said McInnis.

Residents we spoke with are hopeful the Sheriff’s Office will continue to monitor the area and continue to make arrests.