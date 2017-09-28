School District To Get Financial Boost

The following is a release from the Escambia County (Florida) School District:

A five-year $1,000,000 grant from the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) has been awarded to the school district that will increase K-12 military/federal affiliated student access to industry certifications in computer science beginning at the elementary school level.

This grant will provide teachers from 3 rd grade through high school with focused professional development that will deliver research-based instructional strategies.

Teachers will leverage new computer science software and technology hardware tools provided by the grant to prepare students at all levels to achieve a College and Career Ready industry certification.

High school students will also be afforded the opportunity for Advanced Placement Credit as well as college credit for successfully completing the course and exam.

While the grant targets increasing military student accomplishment, all students at the participating schools will benefit.

Students at all levels will also participate in field trips to local technology-focused businesses, college campuses and summer camps for robotics, coding and other computer related activities.

“This is the sixth grant received by the Escambia County School District from the Department of Defense Education Partnership Grant Program since 2010,” explained contact Sandra Harwood, ECSD’s Coordinator of Grants. “We are honored to be chosen for this new grant opportunity.”

The participating schools are Blue Angels Elementary, Hellen Caro Elementary, Pleasant Grove Elementary, Jim C Bailey Middle, and Escambia High. Each of these schools qualified for inclusion in the grant based on the percent of military/federal connected students enrolled at the school. The percent is determined by the response given by parents on the “Federal Cards” which are distributed to the entire student body at each school at the beginning of each school year.

For more information regarding the DoDEA Grant Program, or to comment on this or any other grant-funded initiative, please contact the DoDEA Education Partnership and Resources Branch at grants@hq.dodea.edu or by phone at 571-372-6026.