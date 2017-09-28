OWA Announces Haunted House Called “Town of Terror”

FOLEY, AL (WKRG) – The new theme park in Foley announced Thursday that it will be opening one of the area’s biggest haunted houses next week. The “Town of Terror” opens October 6th. According to a press release, OWA will be teaming up with Fairhope’s Nightmare Chambers to bring the attraction, “for more than 10 years, Nightmare Chambers has consistently ranked as one of Alabama’s best haunted houses proving they are natural fit to align their expertise in developing OWA’s Town of Terror,” said Greg Rawls, Director of Business Development for OWA’s parent company Creek Indian Enterprises. “This is just the start of our planned Halloween program. Over the next couple of years, we will continue to add multiple haunted attractions and even more Halloween activities. OWA will become a must-visit fall destination for fall family fun.”

How much will it cost? Here’s the breakdown:

Special Event General Admission Pricing:

 $44.95 + Tax (per person) – All Day access to the Amusement Park and (1) One-time visit to Town of Terror. Both entry tickets must be used on the same day.

 $19.95 + Tax (per person) – (1) One-time Town of Terror Admission only

 $34.95 + Tax (per person) – “Nighttime Terror” Combo – Includes discounted combo admission after 6 p.m. (Fridays-Sundays) to the Amusement Park and (1) One-time visit to Town of Terror. Both entry tickets must be used on the same day.

 Add-On to Any Ticket: $10.00 + Tax (per person) – (1) One Town of Terror Fast Pass

Annual Pass Holders:

 $19.95 + Tax (per person) – (1) One-time access to Town of Terror with complimentary Town of Terror Fast Pass

o Limited to pass holders only

Pre-sale tickets will be available for purchase beginning Friday, Sept. 29 at 10:00 a.m.

The press release goes on to say , “for those looking at a more a “non-scary” approach to celebrating fall, the amusement park will have a variety of family friendly activities such as complimentary pumpkin painting, a scavenger hunt and trick or treating located in special kid friendly zones.”