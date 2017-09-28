NFL Players Remain Standing, Arms Linked During National Anthem on CBS Thursday Night Football Game

NFL football players remained standing, with arms linked during the National Anthem at the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears on CBS Thursday night.

Chants “USA USA” could be heard before the National Anthem was sung.

This is after more than 200 players around the NFL kneeling or sitting during the national anthem on Sunday.

A number of protests around the NFL ballooned this weekend in the wake of President Donald Trump’s criticism of players who protest during the national anthem. Only four players were observed kneeling or sitting last weekend, and two others raised their fists.