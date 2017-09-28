Naked Man Spotted Running Through Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A naked man was spotted running through an intersection in Mobile Thursday morning.

A viewer sent News 5 several pictures showing the man running through the intersection of Navco Road and McVay Drive.

In some of the photos, he appears be holding some kind of object. The photos also show an emergency worker chasing after the man.

In the background, people at a nearby gas station could be seen gathering to watch the whole thing unfold.

A witness told us Mobile Police arrived to take the man into custody. The witness said the man did the same thing on Tuesday.

News 5 has calls into Mobile Police to learn more about what happened.

