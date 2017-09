MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a Subway at Picadilly Shopping Center off of Airport Blvd. Thursday night around 9:30.

The suspect was last seen running into the Buffalo Wild Wings parking lot wearing a gray hoodie, black ski mask, and dark gray sweat pants.

The suspect is a black male, around 5’8″-5’10”, with a skinny build.

If you know where the suspect is, call Mobile Police at 251-208-7211.