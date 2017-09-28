Mobile Woman Assaulted with Machete During Burglary

WKRG Staff Published:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man is in custody for allegedly using a machete and a knife to attack a woman.

According to Mobile Police, officers responded to a burglary at a home on Terrill Street around 10:15 pm Wednesday.

When officers arrived, a woman told them she had been assaulted.

Police identified the alleged attacker as 62-year-old Ford Day.

The victim said Day used a machete to cut her hand and then used a knife to cut her face.

The woman was taken to a hospital, but police did not give her name or her condition.

Day was booked into Metro Jail early Thursday morning and charged with assault.

 

 

