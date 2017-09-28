Mobile “Pill Mill” Cars Seized from Disgraced Doctors Going on Auction Block

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) – A collection of exotic cars, everything from Ferraris to a Corvette are going up on the auction block. The expensive cars were seized as part of a pill mill bust that left two Mobile doctors headed to prison.

Dr. John Patrick Couch and Dr. Xiulu Ruan were found guilty on 19 of 20 counts. The verdict was the culmination of a month-long trial into Couch and Ruan, who were accused of “excessive and dangerous” painkiller prescribing practices at their clinic, Physician’s Pain Specialists of Alabama (PPSA).

Federal investigators were thorough and methodical in their pursuit of Couch and Ruan. The affidavit also included a lengthy section about Dr. Ruan’s collection of exotic cars, which he kept hidden in a warehouse in Mobile. Couch also had his own collection.

Now those cars are set to go to auction on October 20th. If you have the means, and are interested in taking part you can click here for more information.

SLIDESHOW: Cars Seized From Mobile Pill Mill Docs Up for Auction View as list View as gallery Open Gallery 2009 Spyker C8 Laviolette 2006 Saleen S7 Mercedes 2011 Audi R8 Spyder Porsche 1987 BMW M6 Porsche 1969 Corvette 2005 Bentley Arnage 2013 Maserati GranTurismo 2007 Ferrari 599 GTB Continental GT Continental GT Mercedes Shelby Series 1 Porsche 2007 Ferrari F430 convertible. 2008 Lamborghini Murcielago 2006 Aston Martin DB9 Volante