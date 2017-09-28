LIVE Traffic Blog

5:06 A.M.- We begin this early Thursday accident free right now on the Bayway and Causeway. No problems through either of the tunnels. In Mobile both Mobile Police and Alabama Highway Patrol reporting no accidents. That repaving project continues overnight on I-65, right now the southbound Lanes being affected around Exit 13 and that’s the Saraland area so might see a little bit of a delay until 6 a.m. until they finish that up but moving along well through Baldwin County and no problems on the Panhandle.

Reports from News 5’s Traffic Reporter, Kenny Fowler.