House Majority Whip Scalise welcomed back to Capitol with cheers, standing ovation

WASHINGTON (AP) – Majority Whip Steve Scalise thanked his security team for saving his life and spoke about the power of prayer on his first day back at the Capitol Thursday.

The Louisiana congressman was gravely wounded in a shooting at a baseball practice three months ago. Slowly and with a sense of purpose, Scalise made his way into the chamber. The Republican relied on crutches to walk.

“The power of prayer is something you can never underestimate,” he said before a cheering, packed House chamber.

“I am a living example that miracles really do happen.”

Scalise and four other people were injured June 14 when a gunman opened fire on a Republican baseball practice in nearby Alexandria, Virginia.

U.S. Capitol Police and other officers returned fire and killed the gunman. The rifle-wielding attacker had nursed grievances against President Donald Trump and the GOP.

The 51-year-old congressman was struck in the hip, and the bullet tore into blood vessels, bones and internal organs.

On Thursday, Scalise described what transpired that early morning in June, thanked the members of the U.S. Capitol Police who exchanged fire with the gunman and the physicians who helped at the shooting scene and those who put him back together.

Scalise said one doctor applied a tourniquet to stop his blood loss so he could make it to the hospital alive.

“You have no idea how great this feels to be back at work in the people’s House.”