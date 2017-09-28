GSHS Band First Parade Thursday, Since Mardi Gras Tragedy

By Published:

GULF SHORES, Alabama (WKRG) – News 5 spoke with band director William Mixon who says today’s parade will be emotional, but a move forward in the healing process for the entire band.

A dozen members of the band were run over by an SUV at the beginning of the Mardi Gras parade just over six months ago.  Many of those students spending weeks and months recovering from those injuries.  Others with emotional scars that are still healing.

The parade starts at four o’clock this afternoon and will travel a new parade route that will keep the band off main roads.  According to city officials that is for safety and traffic flow reasons.

The Gulf Shores Dolphins take on the Faith Academy Rams in the homecoming game on Friday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s