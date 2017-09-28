GSHS Band First Parade Thursday, Since Mardi Gras Tragedy

GULF SHORES, Alabama (WKRG) – News 5 spoke with band director William Mixon who says today’s parade will be emotional, but a move forward in the healing process for the entire band.

A dozen members of the band were run over by an SUV at the beginning of the Mardi Gras parade just over six months ago. Many of those students spending weeks and months recovering from those injuries. Others with emotional scars that are still healing.

The parade starts at four o’clock this afternoon and will travel a new parade route that will keep the band off main roads. According to city officials that is for safety and traffic flow reasons.

The Gulf Shores Dolphins take on the Faith Academy Rams in the homecoming game on Friday.