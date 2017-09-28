FDA warns of possible drug shortages following Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warming Americans that Hurricane’s Maria’s devastation in Puerto Rico could cause a ‘critical’ drug shortage.

Right now, there seems to be no major interruption in drug supply.

More than a quarter of all pharmaceutical drugs exported from the U.S. are made in Puerto Rico.

While Puerto Rico tries to slowly recover from Hurricane Maria, drugmakers, who operate more than 50 plants and distribution centers on the island, are working to prevent shortages.

In a statement about the issues, the FDA says, “We are aware of several other instances where we may soon face critical shortages if we don’t find a path for removal or ways to get production back up and running.