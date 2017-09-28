Families Upset After Flowers Removed From Grave Sites

THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A number of family members are upset, saying their loved ones were disrespected after flowers were removed from their burial sites.

Roger Dodge posted a video to Facebook showing a number of empty vases along burial plots at Serenity Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Theodore.

The video has been shared over 300 times.

Dodge has five relatives buried at the cemetery including his father.

“When I drove in yesterday it was terrible, I could just about cry about it, because I am telling you it was terrible. It looked like Satan went through there,” said Dodge.

Management for the cemetery say twice a year they sweep the property and remove old and faded flowers.

“The purpose of our Spring and Fall clean-up is to keep the cemeteries beautiful and safe by removing old, faded and damaged flowers and memorabilia from the cemeteries,” said management in a Facebook post.