‘Coming to America’ Sequel in the Works

(The Hollywood Reporter) — Nearly 30 years after hitting the big screen, “Coming to America” is officially getting a sequel made, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Eddie Murphy is involved with the development of the sequel, but there isn’t a deal in place and it is unclear if a deal has been put in place for him to star in the movie.

Jonathan Levine was brought on as director with “Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris rewriting the script, THR reported.

The news comes just months after Murphy teased the possibility in a deleted tweet that featured Vanessa Bell Calloway from the film with the caption: “Coming to America sequel?

The idea of “Coming to America 2” had long been an idea over at Paramount, but it was only finalized this spring, according to The Hollywood Reporter.