MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are searching for a man caught on camera robbing a gas station in Springhill.

The robbery happened Monday night at the Citgo at 4675 Springhill Avenue.

Surveillance cameras captured the man waving a gun. Police say he demanded money, and the clerk then placed cash into a camouflage backpack the man was carrying.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 251-208-7211.