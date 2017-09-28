Car Wash Raising Money for Local Girl Battling a Rare Brain Cancer

By Published:

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) — A local car wash is raising money for a young girl battling a rare form of brain cancer.

Aubreigh Nicholas is a young girl from Mobile who was diagnosed with a rare brain cancer called Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma or DIPG.

Rich’s Car Wash is raising money for Aubreigh’s family. The business donated $5 from every car wash at its Airport Boulevard location on Thursday. The business donated the money to help cover the cost of Aubreigh’s treatment.

Jarred Brown works at Rich’s Car Wash and tells News 5 why the business is helping. Brown says, “We’ve been in Mobile for 40 years now, and it’s just real important for us to be involved and help out anyway we can.”

