UPDATE (4:44 pm) — The Grand Bay Fire Department tweeted that the left lane is now open on I-10 west bound following a semi-truck fire near mile marker 6.

The right lane and shoulder are still closed.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A semi-truck is on fire on the westbound lanes of I-10 near mile marker 6, just east of the Grand Bay exit.

Both lanes are closed.