Another Rock Fall at Yosemite National Park, Reports of One Injured

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP/KSEE) — According to KSEE, another rockslide happened at El Capitan on Thursday afternoon, and there was a report of one injured person, Yosemite National Park officials said.

A rockslide on the mountain Wednesday killed one man and injured a woman — a couple from Great Britain.

According to the Associated Press, Ken Yager of the Yosemite Climbing Association said Thursday’s rock fall was larger than the one a day before on the iconic rock formation.

A climber in Yosemite National Park says a second rock slide was easily “three times the size” of a massive rock fall a day earlier that killed a British climber.

Yager says he witnessed a large cloud of dust and heard sirens. Images show a huge plume of dust in the wake of the rock fall. He says traffic on a road near the base of El Capitan has stopped.