Alabama man accused of human trafficking, sexual abuse

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama man accused of human trafficking, sexual abuse and sodomy is free on $365,000 bail.

63-year-old Billy Randolph Edwards was arrested Tuesday in Huntsville following an investigation by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and The Department of Homeland Security. Lt. Brian Chaffin with the sheriff’s office says authorities aren’t releasing any information about the allegations against Edwards.

He says there might be other victims involved, and urged them to come forward.

The case remains under investigation and further charges may follow.

Jail records show Edwards posted bail the same day as his arrest. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

