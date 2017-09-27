Voter Turnout in Republican Runoff Lower Than August Primary

By Published:
This was the line that formed just before the polls opened in Daphne on 9/26/17.

Montgomery, AL (WKRG)

While there was a lot of attention paid to the runoff between Roy Moore and Luther Strange, a relatively small number of people came out to vote.

Information posted to the Alabama Secretary of State’s website says 14.39% of registered voters in the state cast a ballot.

That’s lower than the turnout for last month’s larger primary.

The Secretary of State’s office reported a voter turnout of 17.95%.  Lower turnouts are to be expected in primary runoffs on odd years.

People who voted in the Democratic primary last month could not vote in the Republican runoff yesterday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s