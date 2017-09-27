Tuscaloosa Police make arrest in beating death

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police have taken a suspect into custody in the beating death of David Milligan, according to a release from the department.

The suspect, 40-year-old Lesley Ray Kelley, was reportedly taken into custody in a neighboring county and taken back to the city, according to the department.

Milligan’s death was ruled a homicide on Wednesday, and police credit Crimestoppers’ tips and several witnesses coming forward with the arrest of Kelley.

Police responded to a scene on the 2400 block of University Boulevard to find Milligan unresponsive around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday. Investigators believe that Milligan had a confrontation with someone that possibly drove by him as he made his way near the Embassy Suites.