Take 5: Cajun Chicken and Sausage Alfredo

Cajun Chicken and Sausage Alfredo

Recipe Yields 8-10 Servings

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

– 2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts (Farm Fresh Meats)

– 1 pound country style smoked sausage (Farm Fresh Meats Old Timer Sausage)

– 4 cloves minced garlic

– 1 pound penne or rotini pasta

– 6 ounces freshly grated parmesan cheese

– 2 ½ cups heavy cream

– 1 quart chicken broth

– Salt and pepper to taste

– 1 ½ tablespoons Cajun Seasoning (Southern Flavor)

– 1 cup freshly chopped flat leaf parsley

Cut sausage into bite size pieces and brown on all sides. Once browned, remove from pan and add in bite size pieces of chicken. Season chicken with salt, pepper and Cajun seasoning. Once the chicken is cooked, remove from pan and begin to make your Alfredo sauce. Add garlic, heavy cream, chicken stock and parmesan to the pan and combine until thick and bubbly. In a separate pot, combine water, chicken stock and Cajun seasoning; bring to a boil and add in pasta, cooking it until it is al dente. Once the pasta is cooked, drain it and mix in the chicken, sausage and alfredo sauce. Top with chopped parsley and parmesan and ENJOY!!