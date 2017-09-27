Royal Caribbean Sends Cruise Ship to Help with Hurricane Relief in Puerto Rico

PUERTO RICO (CNN Money) — According to CNN Money, Royal Caribbean announced on Tuesday that it is canceling its September 30th Adventure of the Seas trip so they can help victims of Hurricane Maria.

Royal Caribbean tweeted that they will first stop in San Juan with relief supplies, but the cruise ship will also head to St. Croix and St. Thomas.

Royal Caribbean is donating water, medical supplies and more to those in need.

The Adventure arrives in San Juan on Wednesday and will take evacuees to Fort Lauderdale before returning to Puerto Rico next week.

The Miami Herald says that travelers on the canceled Adventure of the Seas voyage will get a full refund, plus 25 percent future cruise credit if they book in the next 30 days.

Royal Caribbean announced after Hurricane Irma hit the islands that they will match donations up to $1 million to help aid in hurricane relief efforts.