MPD Investigate Fatal Shooting on Aaron Drive

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating a fatal shooting on Aaron Drive South in Mobile.

According to Donald Wallace, the Public Information Officer for Mobile Police, a man is reported dead after being shot in his home.

There was also a car wreck on Old Shell and Cody Road where a girlfriend was driving her boyfriend who was also shot in the leg and lost control of the car.

Reports of a woman being put into a police car said,”I’m not going to jail for this.”

Homicide and First 48 crews are on scene as well.

News 5 has crews on scene gathering details.

