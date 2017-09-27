President Trump Gets Behind Roy Moore

President Trump has expressed his support for the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate. The President took to Twitter in one post urging Moore to ‘win in December.’

In another tweet, the President said he’d spoken with Moore after his victory.

The President apparently deleted a series of tweets made supporting Luther Strange, prior to the final numbers coming. Trump endorsed Strange in the runoff election and even traveled to Alabama this past Friday for a rally with the candidate. Vice President Mike Pence also came to the state on Monday to support Strange. Strange lost to Moore even as more than $15m was spent mostly by the super PAC led by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to try to secure the nomination for Strange.