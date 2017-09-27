Okaloosa County Father Charged With Murder in 5-Month-Old Son’s Death

By Published:
Jared Leevan Johnson

SHALIMAR, Fla. (AP) – A Florida man is charged with murder in the death of his 5-month-old son.

According to a News Herald report, State Attorney Bill Eddins announced Tuesday that an Okaloosa County grand jury indicted 20-year-old Jared Leevan Johnson for first degree felony murder.

Authorities said the baby was left alone at Johnson’s home in Shalimar on Nov. 8, 2016.

According to authorities, the baby’s mother arrived the next day and took him to a hospital because he was unresponsive and unable to hold up his head.

The baby was pronounced dead at the hospital. An autopsy found the infant suffered multiple blunt impact injuries to the head and had severe retinal hemorrhaging in both eyes.

Johnson was held without bond. Jail records didn’t show whether he had an attorney.

