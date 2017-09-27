MPD Officer Placed on Administrative Leave After Reckless Driving Video is Shared on Social Media

WKRG Staff Published: Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile Police officer, Lt. Jeffrey Hilburn, has been placed on administrative leave after a video makes rounds on social media.

The person who has posted the video has not given News 5 permission to share the video, but the man who took it says Lt. Hilburn appears to be driving recklessly.

Chief Lawrence Battiste released a statement saying his department is aware of the video and is investigating the incident.

“The Mobile Police Department is aware of a video posted to Facebook involving a Mobile Police Department officer. The officer driving the vehicle has been identified as Lt. Jeffrey Hilburn. He has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the administrative investigation. The factual accuracy of the content of the video is part of the investigation and will be confirmed or denied at the conclusion of said investigation. Please be patient as we work to complete this investigation.”

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s