MPD Officer Placed on Administrative Leave After Reckless Driving Video is Shared on Social Media

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile Police officer, Lt. Jeffrey Hilburn, has been placed on administrative leave after a video makes rounds on social media.

The person who has posted the video has not given News 5 permission to share the video, but the man who took it says Lt. Hilburn appears to be driving recklessly.

Chief Lawrence Battiste released a statement saying his department is aware of the video and is investigating the incident.

“The Mobile Police Department is aware of a video posted to Facebook involving a Mobile Police Department officer. The officer driving the vehicle has been identified as Lt. Jeffrey Hilburn. He has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the administrative investigation. The factual accuracy of the content of the video is part of the investigation and will be confirmed or denied at the conclusion of said investigation. Please be patient as we work to complete this investigation.”