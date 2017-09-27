Mobile/Baldwin County Team Headed to Help in Puerto Rico Disaster

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) – An Alabama team, including members from Mobile and Baldwin Counties, are heading to Puerto Rico to help in the Hurricane Maria recovery effort.

The Alabama 3 Disaster Medical Assistance team is scheduled to arrive on the island Thursday morning.

They will be working in a field hospital in one of the most devastated parts of Puerto Rico and could be deployed for a month.

Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico last week knocking out power, destroying building and flooding streets. The hurricane killed 16 people in Puerto Rico, 27 in the island nation of Dominica and one in the U.S. Virgin Islands.