Man arrested after standing on top of patrol car with middle fingers up, posting photo online

DUNDEE, Fla. (WFLA) — A photo posted to Facebook of a man standing on top of a Polk County Sheriff’s Office patrol car landed that man in handcuffs this week.

Deputies say Branden Temples climbed on top of the marked patrol car Monday afternoon and stood on the hood, causing damage.

The patrol car was parked near the “Dundee Diner” on Highway 27 in Dundee when the photo was taken. No one was inside the car at the time.

Temples later posted a photo on Facebook of him standing on the hood of the car with his middle fingers up. The caption was a middle finger emoji followed by “the police.”

Deputies spoke with the owner of the diner and found out Temples is a dish washer at the restaurant. The owner confirmed he was working the day the photo was taken.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the car now has about $360.50 worth of damage. Officials found a deformation in the center of the hood where Temples was standing, along with several small scratches.

Temples was later found at his home and arrested for criminal mischief over $200 and under $1,000.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office posted Temples’ photo to its Facebook page, along with a photo of him being arrested.

The post says, “Since Branden liked Deputy Mixon’s car so much, and Facebook posts, we were happy to oblige him with one more.”

The post also states, “If you want to pose for a pic with one of our deputies and/or one of their patrol cars, all you have to do is ask…We’re pretty reasonable – we are happy to pose with you and happy for you to post the pic on your Facebook page.”

Deputies say Temples has no prior criminal mischief convictions, but has a history of narcotics violations as well as grand theft of a firearm, tampering with evidence and resisting arrest without violence.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office

Here’s today’s FB post o’ the day, AKA #CrimeTipTuesday, AKA lesson to learn from others’ mistakes: If you want to pose for a pic with one of our deputies and/or one of their patrol cars, all you have to do is ask – you don’t have to commit a criminal mischief* by climbing up on it while it’s parked behind your place of employment, meanwhile scratching and denting the hood. We’re pretty reasonable – we are happy to pose with you and happy for you to post the pic on your Facebook page. Since Branden liked Deputy Mixon’s car so much, and Facebook posts, we were happy to oblige him with one more. So as not to offend our fans, we did blur out the three objectionable fingers (his two and the emoji he used). If he had not damaged the car, it would not have risen to the level of a crime. *Florida State Statute 806.13 Criminal mischief – A person commits the offense of criminal mischief if he or she willfully and maliciously injures or damages by any means any real or personal property belonging to another, including, but not limited to, the placement of graffiti thereon or other acts of vandalism thereto. If the damage to such property is $200 or less, it is a misdemeanor of the second degree, punishable as provided in s. 775.082 or s. 775.083. #PCSO #lessonslearned #donttrythisathome #criminalmischiefisacrime

556 112 183