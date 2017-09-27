GCSO Seeks Person of Interest in Armed Home Invasion

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — The George County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person of interest to be questioned in connection with an armed home invasion.

On September 19th, 2017, the George County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a homeowner in the Howell community reporting an armed home invasion by two white males. The suspects forced their way into the home and held the homeowner at gunpoint. The two suspects then stole several items from the home, including firearms, and fled the area in a small white car.

A person of interest in this case, white male Joseph Bradley Weaver, 20, of Mobile County, is wanted for questioning in connection with multiple burglaries and thefts, including motor vehicle theft, utility trailers, and residential burglaries.

On September 27th, 2017, Weaver fled from Mobile County deputies on foot into a wooded area in the Semmes community of Alabama.

Deputies took Ms. Adrian Campbell, of Mobile, into custody and recovered a stolen vehicle and sixteen possibly stolen firearms.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information concerning this or any other crime is encouraged to contact the George County Sheriff’s Office at 601.947.4811.

The Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers is available for reporting anonymous crime tips by calling 877.787.5898. The Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers can be accessed by internet at the following address: mscoastcrimestoppers.com or through the George County Sheriff’s Office website http://www.GeorgeCountyMSSheriff.com.