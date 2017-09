MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Davidson senior Cameron Owens is the Friday Night Football Fever Player of the Week for Week 5.

The senior linebacker tallied 9 tackles, 2 assists, 1 tackle for a loss and a forced fumble in the Warriors 17-0 shutout of Theodore. The Warriors defense has not allowed a point in the past 9 quarters and has produced back to back shutouts.

Davidson (3-2) is idle this week.