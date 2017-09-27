Convicted Rapist Almost Allowed Back on the Streets in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) — A convicted rapist from Mobile was almost granted parole Tuesday according to Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich.

David Cooley is serving a double life sentence after being convicted of rape, kidnapping, and robbery back in 1997. Cooley was a teen at the time.

In February of 1997, Cooley went on a crime spree with three other young men. According to investigators, Cooley kidnapped two women on Airport Boulevard in Mobile. He then drove them to another location and raped them. The group of young men then robbed a few stores in the area.

Cooley was in court Tuesday for his fourth parole hearing.

Rich tells News 5 Cooley almost received early parole after the defense presented two letters allegedly written by the victims saying they forgave Cooley, and were fine with him getting an early parole. But Rich says just after the hearing she received a call from one of Cooley’s victims saying they did not write the letter. Rich shared the information with the parole and the board reversed its decision.

Rich tells News 5 she is surprised the parole board would even try and grant an early parole based on unauthenticated handwritten letters, “Anybody could’ve have written those letters. I think it’s ludicrous that they would rely on handwritten letters given to them by the defendant’s family.”

Rich says she asked the parole board for the letters but has not received them yet. Cooley’s new parole hearing is expected to be scheduled for the next month or so.